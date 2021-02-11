Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 11 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC pullback eyes former resistance-turned-support around $42,000

BTC/USD takes rounds to $45,000 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major keeps consolidation of gains from the record top, marked on Monday, while teasing short-term bears. Two-month-old support line adds to the downside filters.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls require a ride through 0.5500 to mark dominance

XRP/USD stays firm around the month-start top, rises for the third consecutive day. XRP/USD picks up bids to 0.5070 as crypto traders prepare to close Wednesday’s books. The ripple pair rose to the highest since February 01 during the early hours of the day before stepping back from 0.5422.

Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son

Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’. Of course, this had a positive effect in Dogecoin price which reached a market valuation of over $10 billion.