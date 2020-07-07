Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD stays around $9,300 while the number of holders hits 20 million
Bitcoin has been trading sideways for practically the past two months, however, that hasn’t stopped investors and new users to continue buying Bitcoin. According to a recent report by Daniel Ferraro, the number of addresses holding Bitcoin reached 20 million on July 1 after a steady uptrend for the past year.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD sees a glimpse of hope but it’s still facing a long-term trendline resistance
XRP has been one of the weakest cryptocurrencies for the past year, losing a lot of market dominance and dropping to new lower lows. On July 6, XRP/USD had a significant 8-9% price surge towards $0.189 putting the digital asset inside a daily uptrend. Unfortunately, there is a long-term trendline formed on the daily chart that will act as a strong resistance level in the near future.
ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD massive 22% surge hitting a new all-time high at $5.90
ChainLink has been clearly outperforming the market for the majority of its existence. Throughout 2020, the digital asset has seen astronomical gains from a low of $1.75 on January 1 to the current high at $5.9. After April 6, LINK has traded above the daily 26-EMA almost the entire time except for a brief period between May 11 and May 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin season is on the cards
The achievement of Ethereum dragged the Altcoin segment upwards. At the same time, Bitcoin suffered to maintain its market share level and finally conceded the 65% market share level and reached a support zone of around 64.5%.
XRP bulls exhausted, downside correction ahead
XRP/USD has had one of the best days since the end of April. The jumped above $0.1800 and came close to $0.1900 during early Asian hours before retreating to $0.1856 by press time.
ADA/USD explodes above $0.1 as Shelly mainnet goes live
Cardano is at the helm of the cryptocurrency recoveries on the day as it majestically takes down the resistance at $0.1 for the first time in 2020. The action above this key was bound to happen following the release of the Cardano Shelly mainnet.
The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week
Litecoin had a spectacular start of the week and for a fraction of time, moved above daily SMA50 for the first time since June 11. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.50, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.