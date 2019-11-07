Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Gold - Asian Wrap 07 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: Confluence detector shows that bulls need to overcome resistance stack to re-enter $9,500

BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market following a bullish Wednesday. BTC/USD has gone down from $9,344.40 to $9,327.25 so far this Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us a heavy resistance stack going from $9,340 to $9,370.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD aggressively fights to stay above $0.30

Ripple embarks on gains trimming exercise losing over 2% during the Asian session on Thursday. Sustaining the price above $0.30 will be instrumental in the recovery towards the $0.32 critical level.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) rockets towards $9.5 resisting the bearish cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin Gold is not only showing resilience to the prevailing bearish market but also posting incredible gains. Control across the market is in the hands of the bears where cryptos such as Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin are the most affected.