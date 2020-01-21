Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 21 Jan

BTC/USD trapped between strong resistance and support levels

BTC/USD faced two straight bearish days, taking it below the $9,000-level. This Monday, the price of BTC/USD fell from $8,704 to $8,624.75. Presently, the price of the asset has gone up to $8,645. The daily confluence detector shows us that the price is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels.

XRP/USD bulls desire to nurture an upward trend to $0.30

The Asian session is characterized by slightly bullish forces across the board on Tuesday. The majority of the digital assets, including Ripple, are recording gains between 0.3% and 4% on the day. Ripple is exchanging hands at $0.2340 and has corrected a higher 0.51% on the day.

BSV/USD bulls aim for $400 after reclaiming $300

Bitcoin SV is once again leading the cryptocurrency market in recovery. It’s massive 11% surge has also dwarfed Bitcoin Cash’s 3.38%. BSV is still maintaining the fourth spot by market capitalization. Data on CoinMarketCap shows the market cap standing at $3.30 billion and has a 24-hour trading volume of $5.52 billion.