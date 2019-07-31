Bitcoin’s consolidation on Monday and Tuesday gave way for gains above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart. The price action stepped above the 100 SMA 1-hour. However, the diminishing buying pressure fizzled out at the 61.8% Fib retracement level taken between the last drop from $10,228 to a low around $9,112.

The price surfaced above the resistance at $9,800 but lack of reliable buying pressure resulted in a slide towards $9,700. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is trading at $9,784 and beating on the resistance at $9,800.

NEO has endured the bear pressure in the first two days of the week only to come out successful. The crypto pressed down by the intense pressure failed to find support at $14 and $12 respectively. Besides, the tentative support at $10 could not hold amid the acute selling power. A slight dip below this level took advantage of the diminishing selling pressure to form a low at $9.74 on July 4.

Following a few days of enduring extreme bear pressure, Bitcoin Cash price and has surfaced above the horizon. The entire market is also in the green as bulls come back on a revenge mission. The painful downtrend from the weekend sessions embraced an avalanche of support above $300. However, as discussed yesterday there was a sharp dive to $290. A rebound followed settling BCH above $300.

Bitcoin Cash breakout on Wednesday has explored the levels above $330. While glancing at $340, a high formed at $337.97. Nonetheless, correction from the highs found support above $325.