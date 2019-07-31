Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD eyes $400 in fresh mid-week gains

- Bitcoin Cash resurfaces above $330 as bulls return.
- The recovery has legs from the tremendous support at $300.
Following a few days of enduring extreme bear pressure, Bitcoin Cash price and has surfaced above the horizon. The entire market is also in the green as bulls come back on a revenge mission. The painful downtrend from the weekend sessions embraced an avalanche of support above $300. However, as discussed yesterday there was a sharp dive to $290. A rebound followed settling BCH above $300.
Bitcoin Cash breakout on Wednesday has explored the levels above $330. While glancing at $340, a high formed at $337.97. Nonetheless, correction from the highs found support above $325.
At press time, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $330. It is supported by the ascending trendline. Other support levels range from the 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), $315, the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour at $310 and $300.
Looking at the technical levels, Bitcoin Cash buyers have their eyes set on $400. The 50 SMA has crossed above the 100 SMA at $309. This means that BCH is likely to consolidate higher before the next breakout.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis: BTC/USD pushes higher, still below $10,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from recent lows and settled above $9,700 handle. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,767, gaining nearly 3% in recent 24 hours amid growing upside momentum.
EOS-based cryptocurrency exchange EOSfinex launches trading in four pairs
On July 30 the developers of a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange EOSfinex announced that the platform had gone into fully functional operation mode.
Buyers are squeezed out of the crypto market
Bitcoin has difficulties with recovering above $10K, starting to slip in the range of $9,400 to $9,800. It means that there is more and more probability of decline at least to the next round level by $9K.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovery capped by $0.32
Ripple's XRP has not been very active recently. The third-largest digital asset tested $0.32 barrier but failed to clear it out. Slow trading activity and non-existent volatility confine the coin to the narrow range limited by $0.3200 on the upside and $0.30 on ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.