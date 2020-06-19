Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD recovers from lows, still trapped - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been moving inside the range with bearish bias since the start of Friday. The first digital asset touched the intraday low of $9,230 during early Asian hours, but recovered to $9,380 by press time. While the uspide momentum has resumed, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight range with the upper boundary at $9,550. A sustainable move above this barrier is needed for the recovery to gain traction.
Litecoin Market Update: LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update
Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.6 billion.
Ethereum Weekly Forecast: ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum
The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Bitcoin is struggling with the support turned resistance at $9,300 while Ripple is focused on taking down the hurdle at $0.19 in a bid to regain balance heading towards $0.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The virus is spreading
The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. Only when critical levels show their reliability, we will have some more visibility in the short and medium term.
LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update
Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish.
ETC/USD gets ready for a jump to $7.00
Ethereum Classic, the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing.
ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum
The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.