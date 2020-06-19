Bitcoin (BTC) has been moving inside the range with bearish bias since the start of Friday. The first digital asset touched the intraday low of $9,230 during early Asian hours, but recovered to $9,380 by press time. While the uspide momentum has resumed, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight range with the upper boundary at $9,550. A sustainable move above this barrier is needed for the recovery to gain traction.

Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.6 billion.

The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Bitcoin is struggling with the support turned resistance at $9,300 while Ripple is focused on taking down the hurdle at $0.19 in a bid to regain balance heading towards $0.20.