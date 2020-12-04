Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 04 Dec

Bitcoin price will drop to $14,000 before the bull run resumes
Bitcoin has taken the lead in the recent run-up in the cryptocurrency market yet again as it moved back above the $19,000 mark. Prices have managed to retain all the gains realized over the last few weeks after recording a new all-time high of $19,950.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC on the verge of a 10% breakdown – Confluence Detector
Litecoin refreshed the highs above $90 but left $100 untouched. The failure to sustain the uptrend has led to a drop below $90. LTC/USD is teetering at $88 amid bearish signals favoring losses eyeing $80. LTC has dived under the ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
Chainlink whales go into buying spree while technicals suggest LINK price could drop to $12
Chainlink price is bounded inside a major ascending parallel channel formed since September 23. Unlike most of the top cryptocurrencies, Chainlink established its all-time high in August 2020 at around $20. The digital asset plummeted to $7.4 before recovering and touching $16,39 on November 24.
Unlike most of the top cryptocurrencies, Chainlink established its all-time high in August 2020 at around $20. The digital asset plummeted to $7.4 before recovering and touching $16,39 on November 24.
Cardano price is on the verge of a massive move, suggests critical indicator
Cardano has been trading relatively sideways for the past four days consolidating from its 2020-high at $0.183. The digital asset seems to be ready for a massive price move as bears and bulls continue fighting.
BCH consolidates above 293.00 inside symmetrical triangle
BCH/USD rises to 293.83, up 0.50% intraday, during early Friday. Even so, the crypto pair keeps the two-day-old trading range below 298.00 while also respecting a short-term symmetrical triangle formation established from November 24.
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.