Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 04 Dec

Bitcoin price will drop to $14,000 before the bull run resumes

Bitcoin has taken the lead in the recent run-up in the cryptocurrency market yet again as it moved back above the $19,000 mark. Prices have managed to retain all the gains realized over the last few weeks after recording a new all-time high of $19,950.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC on the verge of a 10% breakdown – Confluence Detector

Litecoin refreshed the highs above $90 but left $100 untouched. The failure to sustain the uptrend has led to a drop below $90. LTC/USD is teetering at $88 amid bearish signals favoring losses eyeing $80. LTC has dived under the ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.

Chainlink whales go into buying spree while technicals suggest LINK price could drop to $12

Chainlink price is bounded inside a major ascending parallel channel formed since September 23. Unlike most of the top cryptocurrencies, Chainlink established its all-time high in August 2020 at around $20. The digital asset plummeted to $7.4 before recovering and touching $16,39 on November 24.