Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 28 Dec

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls reclaim 27,000 on the bounce off monthly support line
BTC/USD takes the bids near 27,200 during early Monday. The crypto major refreshed record highs while crossing the 28,000 mark to 28,373 during the weekend. Short-term rising trend line, 200-bar SMA add to the downside filters.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls cheer break of 17-week-old trend line above $700
ETH/USD takes the bids near $713.34 during the early Monday. In doing so, the Crypto major keeps an upside break of an ascending trend line from September 01 while probing the highest levels since May 2018.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP staring at the abyss as exchnages continue delisting token
Ripple's XRP is a whipping boy of the cryptocurrency industry. The digital asset lost nearly half of its value in less than a week amid panic caused by SEC's lawsuit against the San-Francisco-based fintech startup.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BTC bulls in retreat, ETH heads towards $747
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Monday morning. Bitcoin is dancing around $27,000. The pioneer digital asset retreated from the all-time high, though it is still in a green zone both on a day-to-day basis and on a weekly basis.
ETH bulls cheer break of 17-week-old trend line above $700
ETH/USD refreshes 31-month high after breaking the upside break of four-month-old resistance, now support. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and a sustained break of the key resistance line favor bulls.
Polkadot targets $6 after Binance replaces ETH with DOT on homepage
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange placed DOT on the homepage instead of ETH. DOT broke the channel resistance with the next target at $6.
IOTA's David Sønstebø clarifies the reasons for his departure as the price struggles to stay above $0.3
David Sønstebø wrote a post on Medium explaining his departure from the project. IOTA needs to stay above $0.258 to avoid a sharp sell-off.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.