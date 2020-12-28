Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 28 Dec

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls reclaim 27,000 on the bounce off monthly support line

BTC/USD takes the bids near 27,200 during early Monday. The crypto major refreshed record highs while crossing the 28,000 mark to 28,373 during the weekend. Short-term rising trend line, 200-bar SMA add to the downside filters.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls cheer break of 17-week-old trend line above $700

ETH/USD takes the bids near $713.34 during the early Monday. In doing so, the Crypto major keeps an upside break of an ascending trend line from September 01 while probing the highest levels since May 2018.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP staring at the abyss as exchnages continue delisting token

Ripple's XRP is a whipping boy of the cryptocurrency industry. The digital asset lost nearly half of its value in less than a week amid panic caused by SEC's lawsuit against the San-Francisco-based fintech startup.