Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 19 Sept

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD mundane trading could pave the way for gains towards $11,000

Bitcoin has not been able to make headway since it tested the resistance at $10,400 and failed to sustain gains towards $11,000 last week. The price has been inclined to the downside with $10,000 being the biggest support contender.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD massive retreat now targets $200

Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash sprung up in bullish motion. Ethereum, for example, corrected above the stubborn resistance at $180, $190, $200 and $210. The bullish leg also touched $217.80 but left $220 untested.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD dips back into the Bollinger band

XRP/USD bears stepped in this Thursday to correct the price following a bullish Wednesday. The price of Ripple went down from $0.315 to $0.291, going below the $0.30-zone in the process. The hourly breakdown of Ripple shows us that the price fell from $0.315 to $0.302 within one hour.