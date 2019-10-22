Bitcoin (BTC) is paralyzed in the middle of $8,200-$8,300 range. The first digital coin attempted a recovery above $8,300 on Monday, but the gains proved to be unsustainable so far. We will need to witness a breakthrough outside of the range to inspire trading activity on the market.

Bitcoin confluence levels

During early Tuesday hours, BTC/USD tried to develop an upside momentum but stopped short of the upper boundary of the channel at $8,300. Bulls' inability to push the price above the resistance area bodes ill for the near-term forecasts and implies that the coin may be vulnerable to further losses with the initial aim at psychological $8,000.

ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.

Ethereum’s market value is registered at $18.9. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.

NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%. The coin has returned to the levels registered at the beginning of the year,. The annual losses exceed 50%.