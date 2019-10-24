Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 24 Oct

Bitcoin teeters below $7,500 following massive sell-off

BTC/USD experienced a heavily bearish Wednesday, wherein it dropped from $8,028 to $7,473.45. The price has fallen further to $7,418.50 so far this Thursday.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD keeps trending in a downwards channel formation

The ETH/USD daily chart is trending in a downward channel formation and is floating below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200) curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.

Litecoin market update: LTC/USD nurses and lick wounds after the $50 support breach

Litecoin has for at least a month, sustained the price above $50. On the upside, the movement remained hampered under $60. The lock-step trading experienced in the first three weeks was mundane and offered few trading activities.