BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range since the start of the week as growth attempts are limited by $9,200, while the dips below $9,000 are heavily bought. The market capitalization of the first digital asset settled at $167 billion, while its market share is registered at 64.9%.

Ethereum has lost a lot of strength in the past two weeks. Bulls couldn’t defend the daily 12-EMA or the 26-EMA and both have crossed bearishly. Furthermore, ETH/USD lost its daily uptrend and is hitting lower lows. Despite the terrible price action, the positive sentiment remains active and ETH longs are still dominating shorts.

Litecoin is currently trading at $41 below the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which crossed bearishly on June 14. LTC/USD has been weaker than most cryptos in the last month and the daily RSI is approaching oversold levels.