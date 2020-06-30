Bitcoin Price Forecast: No escape from the range as long as BTC bulls defend $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range since the start of the week as growth attempts are limited by $9,200, while the dips below $9,000 are heavily bought. The market capitalization of the first digital asset settled at $167 billion, while its market share is registered at 64.9%.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD can reach $300 with the help of ETH 2.0.
Ethereum has lost a lot of strength in the past two weeks. Bulls couldn’t defend the daily 12-EMA or the 26-EMA and both have crossed bearishly. Furthermore, ETH/USD lost its daily uptrend and is hitting lower lows. Despite the terrible price action, the positive sentiment remains active and ETH longs are still dominating shorts.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD at risk of closing below $40
Litecoin is currently trading at $41 below the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which crossed bearishly on June 14. LTC/USD has been weaker than most cryptos in the last month and the daily RSI is approaching oversold levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
IOT/USD gains ground amid the releases of the new protocol
IOTA has just announced the release of Pollen, the next iteration of its testnet for IOTA 2.0 protocol that will solve scalability and decentralization issues.
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.68 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.66 billion. The coin knocked at $42.00 during early Asian hours and retreated to $41.30 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.