Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD at risk of pull back to $8000
Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive, up some 1.10% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath $9000 barrier and on top of critical support $8500.
The price range is narrowing which is likely to lead to an explosive breakout.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls need to break down $175 resistance
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.20% in the session on Wednesday.
The price range is seen at a high around $175 down to a low of $160.
Near-term price behaviour shows some vulnerabilities to the downside for ETH.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD vulnerable of potential return to $45
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 1.15% in the session on Wednesday.
LTC/USD is narrowing in terms of price action, $60 to the high, $56 to the low.
Should the bears force a breakdown of the range-block, LTC may be forced to retest the breached daily channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not money even if it costs nearly $9,000 - Ray Dalio
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled below $8,700 after a short-lived move to $8,791 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95.
Ethereum is the most correlated crypto asset, research shows
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.4 billion, has lost nearly 1% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...