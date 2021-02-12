Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 12 Feb

BTC/USD Price Analysis: Fresh highs of $49k with bulls well on their way to $50k

Bitcoin is well on the way of making a new milestone at $50k. In the prior analysis, BTC/USD Price Analysis: What it might take to crack $50,000, a series of prospective price action was laid out as the potential route for bulls to reach the psychological $50k mark.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH braces for $2,000 amid bullish technical set-up

ETH/USD eases from the day’s top of $1,807.95 to currently around $1,790 during early Friday. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the previous day’s upside momentum inside a short-term ascending triangle. Sellers to have a bumpy road before revisiting early January levels.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels

DOGE/USD wavers around 0.0700 during its latest easy performance since late Thursday. In doing so, the digital asset follows a downward sloping trend line from Sunday amid bearish MACD. 50-bar SMA pushes bulls toward breaking weekly resistance line.