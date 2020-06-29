Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Cardano – Asian Wrap 29 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD on the verge of free-fall to $8,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading marginally below $9,100. The weekend session was dominated by mainly selling pressure with the price reversing gains from levels above $9,300.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bearish pattern spotted as $215 beckons

Ethereum’s trend has turned bearish just before the European session despite holding in the green during the Asian session on Monday. Most of the major cryptocurrencies are beginning to grapple with an increase in selling pressure.

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD spikes above $0.08 just a day to Shelly network upgrade

Cardano is among the cryptocurrencies in the green on Monday. The cryptocurrency landscape is mixed red and green. As for ADA/USD, June 30 is a very important day because the network will be commencing the much-awaited Shelly upgrade.