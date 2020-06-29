Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Cardano – Asian Wrap 29 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD on the verge of free-fall to $8,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading marginally below $9,100. The weekend session was dominated by mainly selling pressure with the price reversing gains from levels above $9,300.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bearish pattern spotted as $215 beckons
Ethereum’s trend has turned bearish just before the European session despite holding in the green during the Asian session on Monday. Most of the major cryptocurrencies are beginning to grapple with an increase in selling pressure.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD spikes above $0.08 just a day to Shelly network upgrade
Cardano is among the cryptocurrencies in the green on Monday. The cryptocurrency landscape is mixed red and green. As for ADA/USD, June 30 is a very important day because the network will be commencing the much-awaited Shelly upgrade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD on the verge of free-fall to $8,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading marginally below $9,100. The weekend session was dominated by mainly selling pressure with the price reversing gains from levels above $9,300.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovers from multi-month lows, closes in on $0.18
Ripple (XRP/USD) fell to its lowest level since late March at $0.1690 on Saturday and closed the day with a loss of more than 4%. The positive sentiment surrounding major cryptocurrencies helped Ripple ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bearish pattern spotted as $215 beckons
Ethereum’s trend has turned bearish just before the European session despite holding in the green during the Asian session on Monday. Most of the major cryptocurrencies are beginning to grapple with an increase in selling ...
ADA/USD spikes above $0.08 just a day to Shelly network upgrade
Cardano is among the cryptocurrencies in the green on Monday. The cryptocurrency landscape is mixed red and green. As for ADA/USD, June 30 is a very important day because ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.