Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 22 Oct

Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday as the price dropped from $8,217 to $8,185. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC/USD fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD struggles to break past resistance at the SMA 20 curve

ETH/USD buoyed the price up slightly from $174.60 to $174.85 in the early hours of Tuesday. It looks like the bulls want to retake control of the market after the bears took over on Monday and brought ETH/USD down from $175.71 to $174.60.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD overwhelmingly supported at $230

Bitcoin has remained intriguingly bullish after thrusting through several resistance levels this week. Notably, the BCH sunk under the support at $210 on Friday following a relatively bearish market.