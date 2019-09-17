Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 17 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces a stack of resistance on the path back to $10,300

Bitcoin is on course for charting its fifth straight bearish day in a row. So far this Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,269.35 to $10,215.50. Over the previous five days, the price of BTC/USD has dropped from $10,428.45 to $10,215.50, charting a 2% fall in price.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD on course of charting six straight bullish days

ETH/USD has had a bullish start to Tuesday, wherein the price went up from 198 to $198.20. In the process, Ethereum managed to have six straight bullish days. Over this period, ETH/USD has gone up from $178.40 to $198.20, going up by 11.10%.

Bitcoin Cash jumps again as HTC announce BCH tie up

Bitcoin Cash jumped off a key technical level on the same day that HTC announced that Bitcoin Cash will be added to the Zion wallet. Bitcoin Cash is now the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to join with Taiwan based consumer electronics giant HTC.