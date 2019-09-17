Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 17 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces a stack of resistance on the path back to $10,300
Bitcoin is on course for charting its fifth straight bearish day in a row. So far this Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,269.35 to $10,215.50. Over the previous five days, the price of BTC/USD has dropped from $10,428.45 to $10,215.50, charting a 2% fall in price.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD on course of charting six straight bullish days
ETH/USD has had a bullish start to Tuesday, wherein the price went up from 198 to $198.20. In the process, Ethereum managed to have six straight bullish days. Over this period, ETH/USD has gone up from $178.40 to $198.20, going up by 11.10%.
Bitcoin Cash jumps again as HTC announce BCH tie up
Bitcoin Cash jumped off a key technical level on the same day that HTC announced that Bitcoin Cash will be added to the Zion wallet. Bitcoin Cash is now the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to join with Taiwan based consumer electronics giant HTC.
Dash market update: DASH/USD stays on positive side, ignores delisting news
According to Inquirer.net - local Philippine news outlet - the police have raided the offices of an alleged crypto scam. The scam was targeting investors based in China. Agents from the Bureau of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.