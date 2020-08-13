Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bitcoin hits barriers as selected altcoins rally

Bitcoin price has not been able to rise above short term barriers at $11,600. However, recovery from the levels slightly above $11,100 was steady. The largest cryptocurrency is holding above $11,500 and trading at $11,530 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of the week, the mission has been to sustain action beyond $12,000 but Bitcoin bulls lost balance giving way to the dive towards $11,000. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD dives to refresh $380 support

Ethereum has been rejected once again from the resistance range between $390 and $400. Bulls had recovered most of the lost ground after ETH dived to $370 earlier in the week. However, with the entire market in gains-trimming mode, Ether has been forced to join the party. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $381 because the tentative support area at $385 also gave into the increased selling activities. Read more ...

Cosmos Price Analysis: ATOM/USD soars past $6.00 as the focus shifts to $7.00

Cosmos price hitting $5.50 seems to have been a threshold limit for takeoff to highs above $6.00. The delay at $5.50 saw the crypto go back to the drawing board, where it found balance at $4.69 and aided by an ascending trendline. The re-launched upward momentum hit levels above $5.50. A consistent trend has been sustained with the price brushing spiking past $6.00. Read more ...