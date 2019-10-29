Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, ETH & IOT - Asian Wrap 29 Oct

BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin starts to sell off on the intraday timeframe

In the biggest volume move of the day BTC/USD sold off at USD 9,500 to hit a low of 9,180.59. After the recent rally on Saturday, it's fair to say the market has consolidated.

ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation as bulls and bears engage in an unenthusiastic back-and-forth

The daily ETH/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. This Monday price had gone up from $184.50 to $182.10. This Tuesday, the bears had taken control of the market and brought the price down to $182.75. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve acts as immediate market support.

Iota market overview: IOT/USD spikes up on the back of Intel endorsement

IOT/USD had a hugely bullish Tuesday on the back of Intel’s endorsement. In one of its patents for IoT, Intel gave a shoutout to Iota and Tangle. The price spiked up from $0.273 to $0.29. Looking at the daily chart, we can see that IOT/USD was going that before Tuesday.