Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, ETH & IOT - Asian Wrap 29 Oct

BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin starts to sell off on the intraday timeframe
In the biggest volume move of the day BTC/USD sold off at USD 9,500 to hit a low of 9,180.59. After the recent rally on Saturday, it's fair to say the market has consolidated.
ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation as bulls and bears engage in an unenthusiastic back-and-forth
The daily ETH/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. This Monday price had gone up from $184.50 to $182.10. This Tuesday, the bears had taken control of the market and brought the price down to $182.75. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve acts as immediate market support.
Iota market overview: IOT/USD spikes up on the back of Intel endorsement
IOT/USD had a hugely bullish Tuesday on the back of Intel’s endorsement. In one of its patents for IoT, Intel gave a shoutout to Iota and Tangle. The price spiked up from $0.273 to $0.29. Looking at the daily chart, we can see that IOT/USD was going that before Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Massive sell-off on BTC/USD, more drop expected?
BTC/USD had a heavily bearish Tuesday, wherein it fell from $9,560.50 to $9,223.15. There was a massive sell-off towards the end of the day, which saw BTC/USD go down from 9,448.15 to $9,256.35 in just 15 mins.
Iota market overview: IOT/USD spikes up on the back of Intel endorsement
IOT/USD had a hugely bullish Tuesday on the back of Intel’s endorsement. In one of its patents for IoT, Intel gave a shoutout to Iota and Tangle. The price spiked up from $0.273 to $0.29.
ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation as bulls and bears engage in an unenthusiastic back-and-forth
The daily ETH/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. This Monday price had gone up from $184.50 to $182.10. This Tuesday, the bears had taken control of the market and brought the price down to $182.75.
China's SAFE Regulator says Libra could be used for illegal cross-border financial activities
A senior Chinese regulator, Sun Tianqi recently had his say on Facebook’s Libra project. According to the Chief Accountant of China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), Libra needs to follow the same kind of law that ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.