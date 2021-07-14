Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Elrond & Stellar — Asian Wrap 13 July

BNY Mellon selected to provide services for Grayscale Bitcoin ETF following SEC approval

The oldest bank in the United States, BNY Mellon, has been designated to provide asset services for Grayscale’s flagship investment product, its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Starting on October 1, BNY Mellon will provide Grayscale Bitcoin Trust with fund accounting and administration services.

Digital asset manager Grayscale announced that the firm had designated BNY Mellon to serve as an asset servicing provider once the Bitcoin Trust is converted into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

