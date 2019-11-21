Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & Dash - Asian Wrap 21 Nov

BCH/USD Technical Analysis: Intraday charts are looking positive
The BCH/USD pair looks like it is trying to form a base pattern. On the 30-minute timeframe the price has made some higher low higher high waves. There was a rejection as price hit the 245.00 area. Now a channel has formed it will be interesting to see if it is observed.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovery hits a snag at $0.2550, where to next?
Ripple is slightly in the green towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. The bullish action started around $0.2502 but fizzled out at $0.2533. The third-largest crypto has explored intraday lows around $0.2486. However, XRP is still holding on to the subtle 0.63% gains on the day.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD bounces up from the lower Bollinger curve
DASH/USD has bounced up from the lower Bollinger curve this Thursday, moving up from $63.70 to $64.15. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility.
Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in
The cryptocurrency market is dominated by bearish sentiments during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and most altcoins out of top-20 are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis. Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser, down 4%, while Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in a green zone.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD must defend the falling channel for dear life
Tron is disintegrating within a falling wedge pattern. The declines come after a failed attempt to rise above the resistance at $0.023. A lower high and lower low pattern has been the norm in the last three weeks.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.