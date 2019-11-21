Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & Dash - Asian Wrap 21 Nov

BCH/USD Technical Analysis: Intraday charts are looking positive

The BCH/USD pair looks like it is trying to form a base pattern. On the 30-minute timeframe the price has made some higher low higher high waves. There was a rejection as price hit the 245.00 area. Now a channel has formed it will be interesting to see if it is observed.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovery hits a snag at $0.2550, where to next?

Ripple is slightly in the green towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. The bullish action started around $0.2502 but fizzled out at $0.2533. The third-largest crypto has explored intraday lows around $0.2486. However, XRP is still holding on to the subtle 0.63% gains on the day.

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD bounces up from the lower Bollinger curve

DASH/USD has bounced up from the lower Bollinger curve this Thursday, moving up from $63.70 to $64.15. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility.