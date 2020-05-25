Bitcoin Cash has bounced off the support zone between $220 and $225. This cryptocurrency like many others, extended the bearish action during the weekend session. Prior to the flash drop, there was an attempt to correct above the descending trendline resistance but the bulls failed. BCH/USD bulls are currently holding onto the 2.62% gains on the day. From an opening value of $222.85, the price is dancing at $228.

Cardano (ADA) hit the intraday low of $0.0509 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.0532 by press time. Despite the recovery, the coin is still nearly 7% lower from this time on Sunday. It takes 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $135 million.

Ethereum bears took ETH price below psychological $200 on Monday, but a fresh buying interest located around this level helped to push the price back inside the previous consolidation range. ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $198.00. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $203.10, down 4% on a day-to-day basis. The short-term trend remains bearish, while the volatility is low.