Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD drawing nigh to $230 seller congestion
Bitcoin Cash has bounced off the support zone between $220 and $225. This cryptocurrency like many others, extended the bearish action during the weekend session. Prior to the flash drop, there was an attempt to correct above the descending trendline resistance but the bulls failed. BCH/USD bulls are currently holding onto the 2.62% gains on the day. From an opening value of $222.85, the price is dancing at $228.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD may retreat to $0.0450 before another bullish wave
Cardano (ADA) hit the intraday low of $0.0509 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.0532 by press time. Despite the recovery, the coin is still nearly 7% lower from this time on Sunday. It takes 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $135 million.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD makes its way above $200, the recovery is slow
Ethereum bears took ETH price below psychological $200 on Monday, but a fresh buying interest located around this level helped to push the price back inside the previous consolidation range. ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $198.00. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $203.10, down 4% on a day-to-day basis. The short-term trend remains bearish, while the volatility is low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market share war shakes crypto market
Ethereum confirms the market's weakness in the short term as it closed yesterday at the price level of $195.5. Closing below the $200 level with such a small margin shows that the bulls are not in the business of defending the price structure to keep it up.
BCH/USD drawing nigh to $230 seller congestion
Bitcoin Cash has bounced off the support zone between $220 and $225. This cryptocurrency like many others, extended the bearish action during the weekend session.
ETH/USD makes its way above $200, the recovery is slow
Ethereum bears took ETH price below psychological $200 on Monday, but a fresh buying interest located around this level helped to push the price back inside the previous consolidation range.
ADA/USD may retreat to $0.0450 before another bullish wave
Cardano (ADA) hit the intraday low of $0.0509 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.0532 by press time. Despite the recovery, the coin is still nearly 7% lower from this time on Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.