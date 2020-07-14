Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano, & IOT – Asian Wrap 14 Jul

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside

BTC/USD bears took the price down from $9,236.20 to $9,228.26. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is one strong resistance level at $9,280.

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD continues to trend in a narrow $0.011–range

ADA/USD bears took charge of the market following two bullish days and took the price down from $0.1273 to $0.1243. Initially, the bulls managed to take the price up to $0.136, before the bears took charge. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD has a bullish start to the day as IOTA Foundation introduces the alpha version of “Chronicle”

The IOTA Foundation recently announced that its official "permanode" solution - Chronicle -is now in alpha. In September last year, the firm had unveiled Chronicle as a permanent storage solution for all IOTA transactions.