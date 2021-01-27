Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 27 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls to have a bumpy road below $36,450
BTC/USD drops to $32,250, down 1.0% intraday, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the crypto major respects Tuesday’s U-turn from 200-bar SMA amid struggling MACD signals and normal RSI conditions. As a result, the quote’s further weakness can’t be ruled out.
Cardano prepares to launch new stablecoin while ADA price is on the brink of a 30% move
IOHK or Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the development of Cardano (ADA), is collaborating with the Ergo Foundation and EMURGO to launch the first-ever stablecoin asset on the Ergo blockchain. The new cryptoasset will, in the beginning, only execute on the Ergo blockchain.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls are gearing up for fresh record to above $1,477
ETH/USD buyers battle the weekly resistance line, currently around $1,357, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. Even so, a two-week-old rising channel and strong RSI, not to forget the receding strength of the bearish MACD, suggest further upside of the quote.
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite ETH hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on Jan 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
Chainlink price aims for $26 as it hits a new all-time high in trading dominance
Chainlink has been one of the best performing coins in 2020 and is trying to do the same in 2021. The digital asset has reached a market capitalization of $10 billion positioning itself rank seven. LINK bulls are ready to push the digital asset above ...
Vechain price can dive to $0.02 as bears take control of the short-term trend
Vechain has been trading inside a rising wedge since January 7. The digital asset saw a 100% price increase since the beginning of 2021 peaking at $0.035. However, bears have taken control of the short-term trend and aim to drive Vechain price towards $0.02.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the edge of a massive fall below $0.20
Over the past two months, XRP’s total market capitalization has fallen from a high of $32 billion on November 24, 2020, to only $12 billion currently. The biggest reason for this drop was the SEC suing Ripple for the sales of unregistered securities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.