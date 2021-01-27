Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 27 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls to have a bumpy road below $36,450

BTC/USD drops to $32,250, down 1.0% intraday, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the crypto major respects Tuesday’s U-turn from 200-bar SMA amid struggling MACD signals and normal RSI conditions. As a result, the quote’s further weakness can’t be ruled out.

Cardano prepares to launch new stablecoin while ADA price is on the brink of a 30% move

IOHK or Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the development of Cardano (ADA), is collaborating with the Ergo Foundation and EMURGO to launch the first-ever stablecoin asset on the Ergo blockchain. The new cryptoasset will, in the beginning, only execute on the Ergo blockchain.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls are gearing up for fresh record to above $1,477

ETH/USD buyers battle the weekly resistance line, currently around $1,357, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. Even so, a two-week-old rising channel and strong RSI, not to forget the receding strength of the bearish MACD, suggest further upside of the quote.