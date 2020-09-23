Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano and Kyber – European Wrap 23 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC slips into “Buy the Dip” Zone

Bitcoin recently encountered an expected resistance under $11,200 on the run-up to $12,000. A reversal ensued, initially finding support at $10,800. Attempts to recover the lost ground and close the week above $11,000 failed amid exhaustion in the bullish camp. On the other hand, bearish positions increased on Monday, culminating in a breakdown to $10,300. Read more ...

Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/BTC poised to resume the bull run

The ADA/BTC trading pair has been on a spiral since its yearly peak of 0.00001591 BTC on July 26. A lower high pattern emerged, limiting the pair under a descending trendline. ADA/BTC also dived beneath the 50 Moving Average in the 12-hour range, a move that intensified the selling pressure in August and September. At the time of writing, ADA/BTC is teetering at 0.0000078 BTC, following a shallow bounce from short term support established at 0.00000745 BTC. Read more ...

Kyber Network Price Forecast: KNC aims for $0.50 amid growing uncertainty

Kyber Network’s impressive rally met an untimely end at $2.00 on August 13. As bulls retreated into the sidelines to rejuvenate, sellers took over the cockpit controls, and since then, losses have been unstoppable as reported earlier. At the time of writing, KNC is trading at $0.9087 after the tentative support at $1.00 caved. Read more ...