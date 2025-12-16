Ondo (ONDO) price continues to correct, trading below $0.40 at the time of writing on Tuesday after dropping 6% the previous day. Ondo Finance announced on Monday that it plans to integrate with Solana (SOL) in early 2026 to expand its tokenized stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) platform, underscoring a long-term bullish outlook. However, short-term price action and derivatives suggest further decline, supported by weakening momentum and fading trader conviction.

Ondo eyes expansion with Solana integration

ONDO Finance announced on its X account on Monday that it plans to integrate with Solana in early 2026, bringing its leading platform for tokenized stocks and ETFs to the network.

This development signals a bullish outlook for Ondo's native token, ONDO, as the integration enhances scalability, liquidity and taps into SOL’s fast-growing user base, broadening Ondo’s ecosystem and adoption. Despite this positive news, the Ondo price had declined nearly 6% on Monday.

The short-term bearish price action is further supported by ONDO’s declining open interest on the Binance exchange, which currently stands at $22.32 million on Tuesday, near its yearly low. This declining open interest indicates that traders are closing positions and speculative interest is fading, rather than fresh buying stepping in.

Ondo Price Forecast: ONDO bears are in control of the momentum

Ondo price was rejected at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.52 (from the October 6 high of $0.97 to the October 10 low of $0.24) on December 10 and declined by over 16% through Monday. As of Tuesday, ONDO continues to trade down around $0.40.

If ONDO continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the October 10 low of $0.24.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 30, pointing downward toward oversold conditions, indicating strong bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing a bearish crossover on Tuesday, further supporting the negative outlook.

ONDO/USDT daily chart

However, if ONDO recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.52.