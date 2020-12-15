Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Band protocol & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 15 Dec

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye one-week-old horizontal resistance on the way to 20,000

BTC/USD picks up bids near 19,280, up 0.70% intraday, during early Tuesday. The crypto major bounced off an upward sloping trend line from November 07 on Friday to regain its strength above 100 and 200-bar SMAs. In doing so, it cleared a falling trend line resistance stretched from the month’s start.

Band Protocol price is on the verge of a massive 48% move, technicals suggest

Band Protocol has been trading relatively sideways in the past week awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown from an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset should see a clear way within the next week. BAND has established an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart and it is trading right in the middle of it.

Chainlink price aims for $18 after a strong rebound from a critical support level

After a significant blow on August 16 from its all-time high at $20.11, Chainlink has tried to bounce back up since September 23. The digital asset continues trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. On December 11, Chainlink price touched the lower trendline of the ascending parallel channel, around 11.50.