Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 04 August

Binance approving SHIB as a collateralized asset causes 10 billion in open interest as Shiba Inu price rises
TRON’s Justin Sun says Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, Optimism have performed well in shrinking DeFi ecosystem
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500. The notional value of the Bitcoin options contracts set to expire on August 4 is considerably lower than last week’s $2.09 billion.
TRON’s Justin Sun says Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, Optimism have performed well in shrinking DeFi ecosystem
The contagion from the Curve Finance exploit is spreading throughout the DeFi ecosystem. JP Morgan’s team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou penned a report on the state of DeFi and said that the ecosystem is in a shrinking or stalling mode.
Arbitrum price could trim losses with new Offchain Labs launch, while Bitcoin traders wait and watch
Arbitrum developers, Offchain Labs, rolled out a new dispute protocol for the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. Previous releases by the developer have fueled a recovery in ARB price.
