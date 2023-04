Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 21 April

Ethereum price rallied significantly right after the Shanghai hardfork went live on the mainnet. The hype surrounding staking withdrawal that began a few months ago gained more strength after April 12 and remains strong. This is commendable that even after almost ten days, the impact has not dissipated since the hardfork went live in a fast-paced market.

Shiba Inu, at one point, was considered the Dogecoin killer. Despite its relatively strong fundamentals, the cryptocurrency is being sidelined at the moment. This lack of interest is all thanks to the emergence of PEPE, which once again proves that meme coins can always be replaced at any time.

Axie Infinity price (AXS) has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip. Standing among the top players in the GameFi and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces, Axie Infinity allows platform users to play games and be rewarded for their achievements. Notably, player rewards come in the form of the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) token and sometimes even AXS tokens.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.