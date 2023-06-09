- Crypto.com is the latest crypto exchange to suffer exposure to SE C crackdown on Crypto, compelled to close institutional business.
- The company has cited limited demand, blaming the SEC for creating an environment that discourages crypto-related investment.
- Institutional clients have barely two weeks to use the platform, but retail investors will go unaffected.
Crypto.com has revealed plans to terminate its services to institutional clients in the United States, citing limited demand in the country. Based on the announcement, the decision will take effect beginning June 21.
Also Read: Crypto.com app lists Shiba Inu rival Floki Inu, here's what to expect from FLOKI price
Crypto.com to close down doors for intuitional business in the US
Crypto.com, the Singapore-based crypto exchange, has given a 12-day notice before closing down its institutional business in the United States. These are the large, accredited customers with more money to invest than typical retail clients.
Impacted institutional users were given advance notice to support a smooth transition.
According to the company, the US offers limited demand as far as institutional customers are concerned. Notably, the exchange attributes this gloom to the prevailing atmosphere in the crypto playing field, an action that points fingers at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
While the company has complained about waning demand among institutional clients, it has assured that retail business will remain unaffected. This means demand among this cohort of investors remains stable, or sufficient, at best, capable of delivering value for the company.
This decision regarding the Crypto.com exchange business in the U.S. does not impact our Crypto.com retail app used by more than 80 million users worldwide in any way.
It is worth mentioning that when there is no demand for a product, the company spends more on finances, resources, human resources, and all forms of input without getting any value from it. As such, the most sensible move is to cauterize such an outlet and dedicate more muscle to the product that gives a return on investment.
As Crypto.com closes the door for institutional investors in the country, retail investors will continue using the platform at will, leveraging the firm's Crypto.com'sC-regulated UpDown Options.
Crypto.com adds joins list of SEC collateral damages
The move makes Crypto.com the latest collateral damage in the war between the US SEC and cryptocurrency exchanges in America. This comes after BinanceUS suspended USD deposits following warnings by the SEC. As reported, the federal regulator sued Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on June 5, citing violating securities law in claiming BNB and BUSD as securities.
A day later, the regulator went after Coinbase on related charges of operating as an unregistered security exchange.
As the agency continues to crack down on crypto exchanges, the Fear of Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) continues to weigh down on crypto prices. At the same time, it deters institutional investors from playing their hand based on fears of another case similar to the FTX implosion that saw investors lose funds.
Notably, the regulator has already identified a similarity between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried, who transferred customer funds to an account he controlled.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
LINK holders opt to sell as Chainlink price falls by 9% in a week, new investors on the rise
Chainlink price, after following the broader market cues, is nearing a key support level that was last visited by the coin in January this year. This has discouraged LINK holders to the point where selling has become a preferred option. However, newer investors are countering this selling by accumulating, preventing a severe decline.
Optimism price could rally 50% as network upgrade inspires new wave of OP adoption
Optimism (OP) price appears to have found support after a new buyer congestion zone came into effect to prevent the free fall. Accordingly, the Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token is trading horizontally, giving bulls time to accumulate OP at affordable rates.
Binance CEO addresses chat records disclosed by the SEC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has issued an internal address to company staff, asking them to focus on work and developing products people can use. The internal memo comes after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed chat records between Binance employees in an attempt to support its case against the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.