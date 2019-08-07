Crypto whale promises to give 10 BTC to Binance CEO if price drops below $8,000

- Zhao feels that Bitcoin is in the middle of a rally and hasn't reached its peak yet.
- A crypto whale going by "Bit Krabs" believes that BTC will falter that the $11,000-$12,000 resistance level.
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao took to Twitter to warn investors not to bet against Bitcoin. According to him, the coin is in the middle of a rally and hasn't reached its peak yet.
"Slap yourself, if you sold $BTC under $10,000.
This is not financial advice, but you can slap yourself a little harder now. Don't bet against $B."
While some analysts are predicting a further upward movement for BTC, a crypto whale going by "Bit Krabs" feel otherwise. BitKrabs, who claims to be a Bitcoin fund manager, had earlier tweeted that there is heavy resistance between $11,000 and $12,000. While BTC was able to break past the $12k level, it fell back below it. He is so confident in his analysis, that he is ready to send him 10 BTC if the price drops below $8,000 by the end of this month.
"Don't bet against bitcoin? Okay, well I disagree, ... if it doesn't crash back below 8k this month, I'll personally send you 10 BTC."
As expected, the post has attracted many "crypto beggars" who are trying to convince Bit Krabs to send them the money instead of the already wealthy CZ.
