- All the major cryptocurrencies are pulling back after a strong session on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies are pulling away from their best levels after a strong rally on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose 13.39% yesterday hitting a high of 8,988.00 and now has pulled back to around 8,600 in this session. The high on Thursday was a massive 9478.66 and it seemed like the rally was going to continue but the chart now looks like it has a massive spike with a rejection. This could turn into a hammer candle but we would need to wait and see how the price reacts into the close.
- Link may overtake Ethereum for the second place.
Co-founder of Framework Venture Mike Anderson believes that the price of LINK token may increase by 700% in May and push Ethereum from the second place in the global cryptocurrency rating. LINK is a native token behind the Chainlink project, focused on creating a blockchain-based cross-platform solution for secure connection of smart contracts with the external data sources., such as data channels, APIs, etc. The project was launched in 2017, now its Ethereum-based token sits on the 13th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $1.3 billion.
- Ethereum 2.0's Proof of stake model is set to be put to the test.
Speaking on the POV Crypto podcast, Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum stated the impact of the transition to Proof of Stake on the network and the ecosystem, and why such a move is well-suited for Ethereum and its issuance model. He told the podcast host
“One of the reasons why we’re doing a proof of stake is because we want to greatly reduce the issuance. So in the specs for ETH 2.0 I think we have put out a calculation that the theoretical maximum issuance would be something like 2 million a year if literally everyone participates.”
Analysts have noted that the reason BTC has become so well-positioned to excel at being the number 1 crypto is the pre-programmed hard cap on Bitcoin issuance i.e. of 21 million BTC. Buterin then pointed out that in the coming decade, income for stakeholders like miners, even with the Ethereum network, will not be likely to come from newly-issued assets, but rather from transaction fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
New month, new gains? Levels that bulls need to break
A necessary correction – that is the best definition of what happened on April 30, which saw a setback after cryptocurrencies went too far, too fast. Nevertheless, holding onto most gains shows that the trend remains positive.
Bitcoin rally to $17,000 in 6 months, Ethereum 2.0 issuance to reduce to 2 million
Cryptoassets are not relenting in the fight to start the month of May on a positive note. The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the green led by NEO (4.8%), IOTA (4.36%), Ripple (3.82%), and Ethereum (3.52%).
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200
Following an incredible rally above $200, Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $225. A new April high was formed at $227, however, the price did not stay up for long as a retreat occurred almost immediately.
IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD bullish interest intact, up 3% on a daily basis
IOTA price is among the biggest single-digit gainers on the market. It adjusted higher by 3.23% on the day from an opening value of $0.1770. On the upside, an intraday high has been achieved at $0.1839 but ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.