- The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,215 (+0.05%), with little change from yesterday, the market is in a false calm.
- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $145.7 (-0.6%). Despite the decline, Ethereum is behaving better than Bitcoin and increasing its share of the global market.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.221 (-0.71%). XRP seems to have found a stable level of support.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are DGD $19.05 (+13.71%), BCN $0.000325 (+8.85%) and ENJ $0.7999 (+8.77%). The day's losers are EKT $0.0931 (-12.55%), MATIC $0.018202 (-8.61%) and NRG $2.18 (-6.71%).
- Grayscale, the leading asset management company, says it has evidence that the Millenials generation will pay close attention to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies when making their investments. The same study quantifies the capital to be transmitted between generations at $68 Trillion over the next 25 years.
- The China Building Bank (CCB), the world's second-largest managed asset bank, launches a system based on Blockchain technology to support its refactoring business. With this technology, they aspire to certify the agreements of assignment of payment obligations.
- DappRadar, a multiplatform provider of decentralized applications (Dapps), announces the incorporation of WAX to its system. WAX provides a complete infrastructure for marketplaces.
- Napoleon Bitcoin Fund is the name of the new Bitcoin futures fund launched by Napoleon Asset Managements. The fund invests in Bitcoin futures on the Chicago futures market (CME). The fund is open only to professional clients, residents in France, and with a minimum investment of €100K.
- MATIC, the protagonist of the week because of the strong fall suffered keeps losing levels quickly, unable to stop the loss of confidence.
- Stellar Lumens announces that its free distribution program of 300 million tokens (approx. $16 million) through Keybase ends in December with the distribution of the remaining 100 million Stellars.
- Jason A. Williams, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, quotes on his Twitter a survey by Grayscale on the upcoming Bitcoin halving. 57% of those surveyed believe that the price does not yet reflect this situation. 27% think that the market has incorporated the event to the current price. 17% do not opt for any option.
- Faced with the imminent hard fork and upgrade event in the Zcash(ZEC) network, scheduled for today, the world's major exchanges such as OKEx, Coinbase and Huobi announce the suspension of deposits and withdrawals of the ZEC token.
Charles Hwang, Managing Member of Lighting Capital
There have been many people who claim there is no demand for bitcoin. However, the data from LocalBitcoins and dark markets demonstrates people are purchasing bitcoin.
