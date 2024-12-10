Crypto Today: Microsoft Rejects Bitcoin Reserve Plan, as Cardano, XRP Lead Market Rebound

The cryptocurrency sector's valuation held firm at $3.37 trillion on Tuesday, halting a bleedout of $13 billion in outflows over the last 24 hours.
- Marathon Digital (MARA), the largest cryptocurrency miner, announced another $1.1 billion Bitcoin purchase after issuing debt convertible notes.
- In the derivatives markets, 288,367 traders were liquidated, with $626 million in long positions wiped out, accounting for 77% of the $809 million total liquidations.
Altcoin Market Updates: XRP and Cardano flash rebound signals as Bitcoin retakes $97K
Amid an escalating geopolitical crisis, the global crypto market crash on Monday saw over $1.5 billion worth of liquidations, triggering double-digit losses across top-ranked digital assets.
However, as Bitcoin price reclaimed $97,000 after dipping to $94,200 within the 24-hour timeframe, the altcoin markets showed recovery signals. On Tuesday, Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Binance Coin (BNB) all reclaimed key resistance levels.
- Ripple (XRP) price rebounded above $2.35, reflecting 3% gains on the day.
Ripple secured vital approval from New York State regulators for its newly launched RLUSD stablecoin on Tuesday, providing an additional boost to the bullish market.
- Cardano (ADA) reclaimed the vital $1 psychological support after a hack of the team’s official Twitter account exacerbated a 15.8% correction to $0.91 on Monday.
- Binance Coin (BNB) prodded above $680 at press time, as the native coin continues to draw demand amid heightened trading activity on the exchange.
Chart of the Day: Ethereum Whales Maintain Positive Momentum Amid Crypto Crash
Ethereum price has been subject to intense volatility since the start of December, with bullish tailwinds from Trump’s regulatory changes nullified by geopolitical risk factors.
After breaching the $4,000 mark on December 6 for the first time in three years, ETH price succumbed to a sharp 10% correction, tumbling as low as $3,519 on Tuesday.
Despite volatile price swings, on-chain data trends show Ethereum’s largest investors remained reluctant to sell into market FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt).
Ethereum Price vs. Top 1,000 Holders’ Balances
Santiment's chart below depicts real-time changes in balances held by the top 1,000 wallets with the largest ETH holdings.
The blue-shaded area in the chart shows Ethereum whales began buying around November 22, amid Gary Gensler’s exit confirmation, increasing their balances from 82.04 million ETH to 82.64 million ETH at press time on December 10. This indicates that whales bought 600,000 ETH in the last 18 days, worth approximately $220 million at current prices.
This data highlights that, despite intense market volatility, ETH whales maintain positive momentum, suggesting the majority of large investors anticipate an early bullish reversal.
Crypto News Updates
- Microsoft Shareholders reject Bitcoin reserve proposal
Microsoft shareholders voted against a proposal to allocate a portion of the company's reserves to Bitcoin during the annual meeting on December 10.
The plan, introduced by the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), suggested Bitcoin could diversify assets and enhance shareholder value.
The board opposed the idea, citing Bitcoin's volatility and the company’s existing robust asset management processes.
Despite references to firms like MicroStrategy and BlackRock as Bitcoin adopters, shareholders aligned with the board, prioritizing stability over cryptocurrency investments.
- Eric Trump forecasts Bitcoin reaching $1 Million
Speaking at the Bitcoin MENA event in Abu Dhabi, Eric Trump projected that Bitcoin could eventually achieve a $1 million valuation.
He highlighted Bitcoin's inherent scarcity, describing it as a transformative global asset and a hedge against inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical risks.
Trump also emphasized the decentralized nature of Bitcoin, which eliminates reliance on intermediaries, and its increasing adoption by governments and institutions.
He argued that Bitcoin's role as a store of value cements its potential for long-term appreciation.
- Tether's USDT Gains Acceptance as a Virtual Asset in Abu Dhabi Global Market
The Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) has designated Tether's USD₮ as an Accepted Virtual Asset (AVA).
This allows licensed entities to provide services involving USD₮ within the ADGM ecosystem, bolstering the integration of digital assets into the UAE's financial framework.
This milestone reflects the UAE's commitment to becoming a global crypto hub by merging traditional and digital finance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC steadies as Microsoft shareholders vote on investment proposal looms
Bitcoin hovers around $97,800 on Tuesday after almost a 4% drop on Monday as traders look at the upcoming Microsoft shareholders' vote on Tuesday to add BTC to the balance sheet, a move that, if approved, could catalyze a further rally.
Altcoins LTC, CRV and ONDO recover after retesting key support levels
Litecoin, Curve DAO and Ondo prices recover on Tuesday after retesting and bouncing off key support levels following Monday’s double-digit correction. The technical outlook suggests a further recovery ahead, with the MACD momentum indicator supporting the rebound.
DOGE and SHIB leveraged traders wiped out: Over $108 million in liquidated
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices continue to edge down on Tuesday after falling more than 10% on Monday. The recent downturn at the start of this week has liquidated over $108 million from these dog theme-based memecoins in the last 24 hours.
SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw tagged more anti-crypto than Gensler as voting approaches
Crypto advocacy group Cedar Innovation Foundation and several industry leaders are rallying against the renomination of SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who allegedly opposed the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.