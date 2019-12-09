Crypto Today: Ethereum continues its path towards the PoS protocol, now with the Istanbul update

Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets:
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,469 (-0.68%), after four days of attempts to overcome the $7,600 resistance level.
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $149.25 (-1.11%). Over the weekend, it moved above the $150 resistance level.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.229 (-0.45%), showing strength to stay above the critical support level at $0.21.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are NRG $2.72 (+15.23%), ALGO $0.3238 (+12.77%) and BCN $0.000346 (+12.03%). The day's losers are MIN $2.09 (-21.83%), EKT $0.1209 (-8.43%) and FET $0.0635 (-6.79%).
Chart of the day:
Bitcoin addresses ATH
Source: Coinmetrics.io
Market:
- Istanbul, the Ethereum hard fork upgrade, is already live without impacting the price and stability of the Ethereum network. Updating is part of a more extensive process aimed at migrating to a "Proof of Stake" (PoS) system.
- A study published by Deutsche Bank concludes that electronic coins will replace current fiduciary currencies by 2030. The German bank argues that there will be a generational shift and a strong upswing in inflation after decades of low price growth.
- Only 23504 blocks of the Bitcoin network remain to be mined before the next halving, which is scheduled to occur in mid-May, according to Binance US.
Regulation:
- The US IRS (Internal Revenue Service) will send for its new tax campaign a new form related to the possession and negotiation of cryptocurrencies. The form asks about involvement with products and assets crypto.
- South Korea will apply taxes on cryptocurrencies transactions in the next fiscal year.
Quote of the day:
Justin Sun, TRON Founder
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery stalls, as hash rate trending higher
After an initial recovery attempt on December 5-6, Bitcoin (BTC) entered a range-bound phase. The first digital coin has been next to paralyzed for the last three days.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over
ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade.
LTC/USD price halved afte halving, hash rate dropped by 70%
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has been one os the worst-performing coins of the month out of top-20.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD marinates the next rally targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.