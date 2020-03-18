Here's what you need to know on
Markets:
BTC/USD has been hovering around $5,200, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. BTC hit the intraday high at $5,452 but failed to hold the ground.
ETH/USD has settled at $114.70, off the Asian high of $118.55 in Asia. The coin is down nearly 2% from the levels registered at this time on Tuesday.
XRP/USD locked below $0.1500. after an attempt to move above this barrier, the coins settled at $0.1458. XRP/USD is down 1.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, Bytecoin (BCN) $0.00024 (+22.7%), Aave (LEND) $0.0195 (+12.6%) and Lisk (LSK) $0.9359 (+7.5%) are in the green zone. The day's losers are Dragon Coins (DRG) $0.0742 (-20.4%), Terra (LUNA) $0.1247 (-9.5%),Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) $0.0349 (-8.4%).
Chart of the day:
BTC/USD, 30-min chart
Market
Bitcoin's hash rate dropped by 40% in March and settled below 100 EHash/s. According to cryptocurrency research service Skew the situation is not typical as hash rate tends to grow ahead of halving, which is less than two months away. The lower hash rate may signal that Bitcoin miners have to capitulate in the current environment as mining becomes unprofitable for them.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin's implied volatility hit the highest level on record on Monday, March 16. High volatility means that there is a great deal of uncertainty and fear on the market as investors cannot decide what to do in the current situation.
Litecoin's founder Chalie Lee confessed that Bitcoin ETFs would not help to kickstart the bull market, however, coronavirus would do the trick.
I used to think that a Bitcoin ETF will kickstart the next bull market. I was wrong. Joe Sixpack will, unfortunately, get hit very hard due to the aftermath of the coronavirus and the central banks will keep on printing money. Joe will wonder if there's a better way. There is.
Industry
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss has started a new blockchain-based marketplace for digital arts. Users will be able to buy and sell digital collectibles and "truly own them" as the owner will be recorded on the blockchain. Also, the concept will allow artists to issue limited editions of their arts.
BlockFi, a lending platform for cryptocurrencies, raises interest rates on deposits in BTC and ETH, effective as of April 1. Users with their account balance of less than 5 BTC or higher will get the annual rate of 6% instead of 3.6%, while ETH holders (less than 500 ETH) will receive 4.5% instead of 2-3.6%.
Regulation
The US Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) issued two subpoenas to a retail giant Overstock in relation to tZERO token sale. The regulator requested the documents related to GSR Capital investment as well as ti the alternative trading system tZERO. According to the submitted document, the venture investor provided only $4.4 million instead of agreed $5 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD range-bound with bearish bias, $5,000 under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,150. The coin retreated from an intraday high above $5,400 as the upside momentum faded away amid another bout of volatility caused by recession fears.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level
XRP/USD bulls eked out an advantage in the early hours as the price went up slightly from $0.147 to $0.148. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the asset went up from $0.1415 to $0.147. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20 ...
ETH/USD looming freefall to $100 and how to avoid it
Ethereum price inability to sustain gains above $120 is putting it a risk of freefalling to $100. The path of least resistance remains downwards although all the top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of stability.
LTC/USD may be poised for short-term recovery
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the recent low of $29.17 and settled in a range limited by $36.00 on the upside and $32.00 on the downside. The 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.1 billion has lost nearly 5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $33.7 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.