- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP price rallies grind to a halt as crypto traders keep eyes peeled for Spot Ethereum ETF approval by SEC.
- XRP erased recent gains and slipped under key support at $0.60, early on Thursday.
- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Brett and Mog Coin suffered corrections in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP updates
- Bitcoin trades at $64,691, at the time of writing. The asset erased recent gains and hovers close to the $65,000 level. This is considered a key level for the asset. Glassnode data shows that the eleven spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers hold over 887,000 Bitcoin, ranking second among the largest Bitcoin pools, after centralized exchanges. Bitcoin price holds $64,000 on ETF inflows and positive on-chain data
- Ethereum trades at $3,460 at the time of writing, as ETH holders await the final US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approval on Spot ETFs. Crypto analyst Jacob Canfield believes, contrary to popular belief, ETF approval could usher a decline in Ether price as Grayscale sets fees ten times higher than competitors. This could result in a similar selling pressure on Ethereum, as experienced by Bitcoin, per Canfield’s tweet.
The Ethereum ETF may not be as bullish as you think for the first few months and here is why…— Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) July 18, 2024
As soon as the Ethereum spot ETF gets approved, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust of ETHE will get converted into an ETF.
Blackrock fees are .25%
Vaneck fees are .25%
Grayscale fees are… pic.twitter.com/Cydcbkqusb
- SEC green flags Grayscale and ProShares Spot Ethereum ETF, what’s next for Ethereum ecosystem tokens
- Ripple erased 8% of its value on Thursday, dropping under key support at $0.60. XRP Ledger’s native token erased all gains catalyzed by anticipation of the end of SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
- XRP erases gains, loses 7% value on Thursday as Ripple traders take $111 million in profits
Chart of the day
ENA/USDT daily chart
Ethena (ENA) trades at $0.478 at the time of writing. ENA is rallying early on Thursday. The token could extend gains by 20% and hit the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between June 22 and June 24 at $0.573.
The momentum indicator, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), flashes green histogram bars, supporting the positive underlying momentum in ENA.
ENA could find support at July 16 low of $0.445 in the event of a correction.
Market updates
- CoinGecko published its Q2 2024 report on crypto, key highlights include:
- Total crypto market capitalization declined 14.4% in 2024 Q2
- Bitcoin erased nearly 12% value in 2024 Q2
- Among the top 15 CoinGecko categories were meme coins, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Real World Assets (RWA)
- Ethereum’s largest scaling protocol Polygon announced then date of migration of MATIC to POL. The date is set as September 4 and in the initial phase POL will replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token.
SAVE THE DATE: MATIC → POL— Polygon Foundation (@0xPolygonFdn) July 18, 2024
After community consensus, the long-awaited upgrade is set for September 4th
• Initial phase: POL replaces MATIC as the native gas and staking token for Polygon PoS
• Subsequent phases: POL will serve a crucial role in the AggLayer
More details pic.twitter.com/SyxsFAlOeZ
- WazirX, an Indian crypto exchange, suffered a $235 million exploit early on Thursday. The exploiter sold over $102 million worth of Shiba Inu, per Arkham data.
UPDATE: The WazirX Hacker is out of SHIB.— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) July 18, 2024
$102.1M SHIB was stolen this morning from WazirX and has now been fully sold off by the attacker. pic.twitter.com/sjCSZJhdIv
Industry updates
- BlockFi, a bankrupt crypto lender, is expected to commence distribution of crypto to creditors through Coinbase exchange in July, according to an official tweet.
As described in our previously announced Coinbase distribution partnership blog post (https://t.co/M0T56YiKAe), BlockFi will commence first interim crypto distributions through Coinbase in July 2024.— BlockFi (@BlockFi) July 17, 2024
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse slams the US for making crypto a “partisan” issue when elsewhere in the world it is considered an innovation in technology, in a recent interview.
.@Ripple CEO @bgarlinghouse tells #BrainstormTech he’s "shocked" that crypto “has become a partisan issue.”— FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) July 16, 2024
“Why would we have a Republican vs. Democrat dynamic around innovation?” https://t.co/vc0m8sQDkC pic.twitter.com/TjvPDobvIK
- Legendary Trader Peter Brandt expresses concern over Bitcoin’s decline in an official tweet on X.
While I am impressed by the current bounce in Bitcoin $BTC it should be noted that the sequence of lower highs and lower lows continues despite the halving, despite the ETf, despite the hype pic.twitter.com/V5M6FFaMpJ— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 17, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP erases gains, loses 7% value on Thursday as Ripple traders take $111 million in profits
Ripple (XRP) traders are consistently taking profits on their holdings, following the recent surge in the altcoin’s price. XRPLedger’s native token noted its highest ever weekly gain pushing XRP to a peak of $0.6378 on July 17.
Bitcoin price holds $64,000 on ETF inflows and positive on-chain data
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance and stalls at around the $65,000 mark on Thursday, while on-chain data indicate a rise in holdings among short-term investors, coupled with a slight increase in inflows at US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin breaks above the descending trendline
Bitcoin price breaks above the descending trendline on Sunday, signaling a potential bullish momentum in the near future. Ethereum's price surges above the $3,240 level, marking a shift in market structure from bearish to bullish.
Top 5 crypto market trends from Coingecko's Q2 report
The total crypto market cap was outperformed by the S&P 500, falling 14.4% in Q2. Meme coins accounted for 14.3% of the total crypto market share in Q2 2024. Spot trading volume on centralized exchanges hit $3.40 trillion in the same quarter.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.