While I am impressed by the current bounce in Bitcoin $BTC it should be noted that the sequence of lower highs and lower lows continues despite the halving, despite the ETf, despite the hype pic.twitter.com/V5M6FFaMpJ

UPDATE: The WazirX Hacker is out of SHIB. $102.1M SHIB was stolen this morning from WazirX and has now been fully sold off by the attacker. pic.twitter.com/sjCSZJhdIv

SAVE THE DATE: MATIC → POL After community consensus, the long-awaited upgrade is set for September 4th • Initial phase: POL replaces MATIC as the native gas and staking token for Polygon PoS • Subsequent phases: POL will serve a crucial role in the AggLayer More details pic.twitter.com/SyxsFAlOeZ

Ethena (ENA) trades at $0.478 at the time of writing. ENA is rallying early on Thursday. The token could extend gains by 20% and hit the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between June 22 and June 24 at $0.573.

The Ethereum ETF may not be as bullish as you think for the first few months and here is why… As soon as the Ethereum spot ETF gets approved, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust of ETHE will get converted into an ETF. Blackrock fees are .25% Vaneck fees are .25% Grayscale fees are… pic.twitter.com/Cydcbkqusb

