- Still no fireworks from the Bitcoin halving event.
- Stellar outperforms pushing over 10% higher.
- Telegram scraps the Gram token after intense pressure from US regulators.
The general sentiment in the crypto industry has been positive with most of the major coins moving higher. Bitcoin has once again been flirting with the 9K level which seems to be a magnet for price. Bitcoin has pushed over 3.5% higher on Tuesday after Monday's halving event. The price had been anticipated to shoot higher by some analysts. Although there was no rocketing price the move higher in Tuesday's session has not been too shabby.
- Stellar outperforms pushing over 10% higher.
Stellar has been one of the outperformers on the session. There is still some traffic in the way. The purple trendline is the next meaningful resistance and beyond that, the wave high at the top of the chart is next.
The volume has also risen but interestingly it picked up during the sell-off. The relative strength index is also still looking bullish above the 50 mid-point. There is also space for a move back into the overbought zone as the signal line has moved south.
It has been no secret that Telegram (messaging platform) has been in a mammoth battle with various US authorities to offer out Gram tokens to its users. Now Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has confirmed that the dream is over saying:
For the last 2,5 years some of our best engineers have been working on a next-generation blockchain platform called TON and a cryptocurrency we were going to name Gram. TON was designed to share the principles of decentralization pioneered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, but to be vastly superior to them in speed and scalability
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.