Still no fireworks from the Bitcoin halving event.

Stellar outperforms pushing over 10% higher.

Telegram scraps the Gram token after intense pressure from US regulators.

The general sentiment in the crypto industry has been positive with most of the major coins moving higher. Bitcoin has once again been flirting with the 9K level which seems to be a magnet for price. Bitcoin has pushed over 3.5% higher on Tuesday after Monday's halving event. The price had been anticipated to shoot higher by some analysts. Although there was no rocketing price the move higher in Tuesday's session has not been too shabby.

Stellar has been one of the outperformers on the session. There is still some traffic in the way. The purple trendline is the next meaningful resistance and beyond that, the wave high at the top of the chart is next.

The volume has also risen but interestingly it picked up during the sell-off. The relative strength index is also still looking bullish above the 50 mid-point. There is also space for a move back into the overbought zone as the signal line has moved south.

It has been no secret that Telegram (messaging platform) has been in a mammoth battle with various US authorities to offer out Gram tokens to its users. Now Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has confirmed that the dream is over saying: