Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin and other major coins to suffer from coronavirus-induced crisis

- The cryptocurrency industry will suffer from COVID-19 outbreak.
- Top-3 coins are on recovery track, the upside momentum is gaining traction.
The cryptocurrency industry is not immune to the consequences of the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19. According to a new report published by to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, mainstream investors are wary of bringing money to the market in the time of uncertainty. It means that the capital inflow will continue to dry up in the nearest future.
Crypto industry will face the consequences
The PwC experts pointed out that the mainstream adoption of the digital assets failed to materialize in 2019 when the industry emerged from the crypto winter. It is hard to imagine that the trend would change now that the global economy is gripped with uncertainty and fear.
The rise in the price of Bitcoin in Q2 and Q3 2019, and the associated interest in crypto assets did not yet materialize by way of increased new capital into the industry, the report said.
The fundraising in the crypto industry decreased by 40% in 2019 as compared to 2018, while merge and acquisitions activity dropped by 76% during the same time frame. Moreover, according to Henri Arslanian from PwC, the cryptocurrency will not escape the negative consequences of the volatility and macroeconomic collapse triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.
The crypto industry is not immune to the global headwinds and the number and value of crypto fund-raising and M&A deals may be impacted in 2020, he added.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,400. The first digital coin has gained nearly 4% since this time on Monday. The next strong resistance is created by daily SMA50 at $7,500. A sustainable move above this level will allow for an extended recovery towards $8,000.
ETH/USD is one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10. The coin has gained 13% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $173.30 at the time of writing. Decpite the retreat from the intraday high of $176.48, the coin retains positive bias with the next major focus on $200.00.
XRP/USD cleared the psychological barrier of $0.2000 and hit the intraday high of $0.2052. At the time of writing, the coin is consolidating gains, ready to resume the upside movement towards daily SMA100 at $0.2200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
Yesterday, Ether made a strong impact and shot its dominance level up 10%, easily surpassing the SMA200 and registering one of the most significant upward movements in one day since records began.
Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments
XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00
ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80
EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.