Crypto market tumbles after China’s central bank reaffirms crackdown

- The People’s Bank of China disclosed a continued crackdown on virtual currency transactions in a video conference.
- China’s central bank revealed that cryptocurrency transactions originating from the country had plunged 80%.
- The central bank’s crackdown on China is an effort to restore order in the domestic financial market.
- The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has remained nearly unchanged over the past year.
In a video conference today, the People’s Bank of China has reaffirmed a continued crackdown on virtual currency transactions. Over the past year, the crypto market capitalization remained unchanged; however the Bitcoin price dropped 20%.
Bitcoin price tumbled 5% following China’s announcement
On March 1, 2022, the Central Bank of China reaffirmed its stance on the cryptocurrency ban. In a video conference, the People’s Bank of China said that the crackdown on virtual currency transactions would continue, going ahead in 2022.
The Central Bank revealed that since the ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, there had been an 80% drop in transactions originating from China. While before the ban, 90% of worldwide crypto transactions originated from China, the number dropped to 10%, the bank revealed in a video conference.
The People’s Bank of China announced a ban on crypto transactions and Bitcoin to restore order in the domestic financial markets. Cryptocurrency transactions were added to the illicit activities list that negatively impacts the economy.
China has assured that the crypto ban will remain in place, going into 2022. While the overall crypto market capitalization plunged below pre-ban levels, it has remained stable and is unchanged.
Bitcoin price suffered a 5% drop in response to the news of a continued ban in China. The asset’s price plunged below the 2021 level several times before recovering above $40,000. FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted that the asset is at risk of a drop to $35,000.
FXStreet analysts identified an Ichimoku Kumo Twist in the Bitcoin price daily chart, indicative of new swing highs and lows. Analysts believe that an Ichimoku Kumo Twist is coming up at the end of March 2022; the inference being that Bitcoin price could plummet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE could plummet to $0.15
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Ripple in offloading zone for XRP bulls before downtrend accelerates losses
Ripple (XRP) price action breaks below an intermediary ascending trend line that formed the backbone for the current uptrend after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine.
Shiba Inu price is back in a downtrend holding a potential 17% correction
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is under the scrutiny of bears as bulls have given away their upper hand and are falling over each other to get out of SHIB price action as it tanks for a third consecutive day.
OKB price rallies after OKX partners with Manchester City F.C.
Manchester City announced a multi-million dollar agreement with the world's second-largest exchange OKX. OKX would represent the champion Manchester City club's men's, women's and esports operations.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.