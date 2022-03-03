Bitcoin whales are back, wanting to push BTC price higher

- Bitcoin whales are now active, making transactions exceeding $1 million in BTC over the past three days.
- Proponents believe massive whale transactions could push Bitcoin price above $45,000.
- Analysts have a bullish outlook on Bitcoin, set a target of $50,000 for the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin price awaits trigger, as it hovers between $43,000 and $45,000. Whale transactions on the network exceeding $1 million hit a peak over the past three days, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
Bitcoin price rallies as whales make massive transactions
For the first time in three months, there were 13,400 Bitcoin whale transactions exceeding $1 million in value. This is a key milestone for Bitcoin as whale movements are historically followed by a price rally.
Whale transactions are indicative of a rising demand among large wallet investors. A rise in demand fuels a bullish narrative among investors.
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment, large wallet investors engaged in massive transactions on the Bitcoin network for three consecutive days.
Bitcoin whale transactions exceeding $1 million
Large wallet investors scooped up Bitcoin through the recent consolidation in the crypto market. Massive transactions by whales are associated with new buying power or the redistribution of funds.
@CryptoKaleo, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and set a target of $50,000 for the asset. Kaleo believes that the February 1, 2022 Bitcoin fractal mirrors the current price action and fits the technical narrative. The analyst has a bullish outlook on Bitcoin.
#Bitcoin / $BTC— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) March 3, 2022
Retest $40K, run it back to $50K. pic.twitter.com/sMuEEHF6Sx
FXStreet analysts believe that Bitcoin price could breakout and continue its rally. Bitcoin price target is $50,000 in the ongoing bull run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
