Crypto market overview: Bitcoin bulls aim at $8,800, altcoins switch on recovery mode

All major coins are recovering during European hours on Monday.

Bitcoin Gold is the market leader with over 9% of growth.

The cryptocurrency market has resumed the upside with Bitcoin and all major altcoins moving close to short-term resistance levels. The market is flashing green colors, though the upside momentum has yet to be confirmed. The total market capitalization has increased to $249 billion. The average daily trading volumes settled at $137 billion, while Bitcoin's dominance is registered at 63.9%.

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin is moving towards the local resistance created by $8,800. BTC tested this level on Saturday but failed to hold the ground. Once this happens, psychological $9,000 will come into focus. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,750. The coin has gained over 2.5% since the beginning of Monday and $1.6% on a day-to-day basis.

Ethereum jumped to $225.00 during European hours on Monday. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $216 and managed to claw back some ground. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $224.95. It has gained nearly 3.3% since the beginning of the day and 1.5% on a day-to-day basis.

Ripple's XRP is grinding higher after a short-lived dip below $0.2300. The third-largest coin has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2260 to trade at $0.2345 by the time of writing; the coin has gained 3% on Monday and increased by 1.7% since this time on Sunday.

The biggest market-movers:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is the best-performing asset on Monday. The Bitcoin's fork is 9% higher from the opening level, at $9.92. Ethereum Classic and Dash are also doing well with over 4% of gains.

