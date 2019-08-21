- 97% of the county's domestic exchanges are prone to bankruptcy due to low trading volumes.
- South Korean startups are allegedly seeking to list their coins on overseas exchanges.
Recently, Business Korea reported that the majority of domestic crypto exchanges are at the risk of bankruptcy due to low transaction volumes. The report said:
"Only five or six South Korean exchanges rank among the top 100 in the world in terms of transaction volume. It is no exaggeration to say that 97 percent of domestic exchanges are in danger of going bankrupt due to their low volume of transactions.”
One crypto exchange has already shut down this year due to a dropoff in cryptocurrency trading volume. Coinnest stated that the shutdown was “a natural result of a decrease in trading volume.” The representative also cited “regulatory issues and business decisions.” Moreover, low transaction volumes have allegedly resulted in South Korean startups seeking to list their coins on overseas exchanges. The report claimed that "foreign [cryptocurrency] exchanges have opened the Korean won money market to attract South Korean cryptocurrency projects.”
According to the report, Binance Labs and BW.com have shown interest in attracting these South Korean projects. BW.com is "planning to absorb domestic cryptocurrency investors by opening the won market by the end of this month.” Additionally, “Binance Labs, are directly accelerating Korean blockchain projects to attract Korean startups.” There are several other "tougher domestic cryptocurrency exchange market conditions” that are reportedly adding to the efforts to list abroad, including the fact that "investors cannot make or withdraw deposits in the Korean currency at Korean exchanges.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...