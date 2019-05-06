Crypto Exchange OKCoin launches crypto trading in Euro

OKCoin will not be charging a fee for any transactions until September 4, 2019.

Leading fiat- focused crypto exchange OKCoin has recently announced that it will now allow crypto trading in Euro for traders outside of the U.S. Leading digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash, with more digital asset pairs will be added soon to the exchange. OKCoin will not be charging a fee for any transactions until September 4, 2019.

OKCoin also announced the opening of a new office in Malta, an EU member state also known as "Blockchain Island" for its comprehensive government initiatives to provide a sound regulatory framework for blockchain enterprises. OKCoin General Manager, Jovan Gavrilovic will head the office. The company also has plans to expand its presence to support the company's rapid growth throughout the rest of the world.

Gavrilovic said:

"Europe is essential to the evolution of the cryptocurrency markets. While maintaining a balanced regulatory approach, the EU has produced many progressive ideas for innovating and disrupting the status quo of the global financial system. We are very pleased to bring Virtual Financial Assets, as defined in Malta, to the European market in a secure and reliable manner, enabling users in Europe to trade cryptocurrencies for euros easily and safely."

OKCoin has acquired the Virtual Finance Asset (VFA) license with the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The company will work with governments and regulators throughout the world for the protection of traders and the entire industry. The company's Malta office is part of the chiliZ Blockchain Campus, an accelerator and hub connecting some of the industry's largest stakeholders across Asia and Europe.

After achieving success in the Chinese market, OKCoin relaunched in the United States in July of 2018 when relocating its headquarters to San Francisco and offering trading services between U.S. dollars and several major digital assets or Convertible Virtual Currencies. The launch of euro-to-token trading will confirm safe, secure and trusted token trading to traders and institutions throughout the world.



