The Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) will have several uses, including selling and transferring staked ETH as well as using it as collateral in DeFi protocols.
Coinbase (COIN) will introduce its own liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday.
The token will be Ethereum-based and after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native token of the network, through Coinbase, according to the tweet. Liquid staking allows investors to generate extra yield on top of standard rewards for staking or locking coins in a network.
Coinbase will add support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20 token). Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds will be lost.— Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) August 24, 2022
What is cbETH? Let’s dive in pic.twitter.com/n3Dp4OA6HO
In liquid staking, locked staked assets are “wrapped” into transferable tokens that represent ownership of the underlying staked assets and any rewards earned, Coinbase said in a whitepaper. The resulting tokens are fully transferable and can be unwrapped to claim the underlying staked assets.
Aside from this liquid token there have been other services that are expected to provide similar services. On July 19, Lido Finance said it will soon offer staked ether on Layer2 networks, which process transactions faster and more cheaply than the Ethereum mainnet.
The Merge or Ethereum’s upgrade from proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake is slated to be finalized at some point between Sept. 10-20. The switch will substantially lower the network’s energy consumption.
Coinbase is hoping to spur massive adoption of the token, which will have several uses, after the Merge. “Our hope is that cbETH will achieve robust adoption for trade, transfer, and use in DeFi [decentralized finance] applications,” according to the whitepaper. “With cbETH, Coinbase aims to contribute to the broader crypto ecosystem through creating high-utility wrapped tokens and open sourcing smart contracts,” the whitepaper added.
Separately, cbETH investors will be able to exit their staked ETH for cash as well as transfer their staked ETH to another non-custodial wallet, according to the whitepaper.
Trading of the liquid token will start on August 25, if all liquidity conditions are met, Coinbase said in a tweet thread. Once sufficient supply of this asset is established, trading of cbETH-USD trading pair will begin in phases, the thread added.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Cardano: 224 million dormant tokens hit circulation signaling a whale dump
Cardano price coils in triangular fashion on the 3-day chart. Santiment’s 3-year Dormant Circulation Indicator shows a massive influx of circulating coins, signaling an upcoming sell-off. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $0.595.
Tezos Price Prediction: Investors should take this signal serious as bears flex control
Tezos price has ascended on relatively low volume. XTZ price has breached through an ascending trend line that held support throughout the summer. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $2.03.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Early bulls meet the butcher
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $21,561 as a sideways range follows the 16% sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19. The Volume Profile index remains sparse, signaling that high-cap players lack confidence.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.