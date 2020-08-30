Cosmos Technical Analysis: ATOM/USD’s path of least resistance is to upside

- Cosmos faces rejection just shy of $8.0 but takes out key resistance levels.
- ATOM/USD bulls carve out a symmetrical triangle breakout on a 1H chart.
- RSI suggests there is more room to the upside amid a broad buying spree.
As altcoins fuel a buying-wave across the crypto board this Sunday, Cosmos (ATOM/USD) has once again gained the bullish momentum after Saturday’s decline.
The digital asset is looking to recapture the $8.0 level after the symmetrical triangle breakout witnessed on the hourly chart earlier on in the day.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays bullish and probes the overbought territory, currently sitting at 69.0. This suggests that there is a scope for the further upside.
Acceptance above the $8.0 mark, the buyers could aim for the pattern target at $8.26.
To the downside, the immediate cushion is seen $7.53, where the bearish 100-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) meets the upward-sloping 200-HMA.
The bulls could also meet fresh demand at $7.48, the horizontal 50-HMA. Further down, the 21-HMA at $7.43 will be probed. The bearish momentum could accelerate below the latter opening floors for a test of the daily low of $7.23.
ATOM/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
