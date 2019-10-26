ConsenSys foresees a space program “in which any person can participate and contribute.”

Ethereum’s blockchain will allow users to track satellites and orbital debris.

Blockchain technology solutions company ConsenSys has recently announced the launch of a new satellite tracker. According to a twitter post on the company’s official account, the new application, dubbed TruSat, is an experiment in “democratizing” space endeavors.

As per an accompanying press release, ConsenSys foresees a space program “in which any person can participate and contribute.” TruSat is proposed as an open-source, citizen-led “space sustainability system.” It will make use of Ethereum Blockchain to track satellites and orbital debris. Chris Lewicki, ConsenSys Space co-founder, told GeekWire developing a project as such will provide users with “confidence” in the algorithms and the data generated with the program.

ConsenSys stated: