Canadian trading platform CoinField has announced a project on XRP's ledger.

They are keeping their cards close to their chests as they had not really given any clear indication of what will go on.

On 1st August it was also announced that XRP has already begun to change with CoinField making XRP Validators now live, with plans to add more validators to support the XRP Community in the near future.

Bob Ras the CEO of CoinField tweeted this today and got tounges wagging about what could be around the corner.

Bob also noted that the developers of CoinField have been working on this project over the past 6 months, and promised to reveal more details in September.

So it seems we have a few weeks to wait before the full story is revealed but XRP could sure use some good news.