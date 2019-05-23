Circle: 30 employees cut off due to regulatory conditions
- The company wanted to lay back on its expenses by cutting.
- Company’s Boston and New York headquarters would be affected the most.
Crypto startup Circle’s CEO Jeremy Allaire reported that the company wanted to lay back on its expenses by cutting off about 10 percent of its employees, that is about 30 individuals. Circle’s Boston Headquarters would be affected the most after this occurrence. The cut spread across finance and product departments along with some unfilled positions in the company’s New York office.
Allaire stated:
“We made these changes in response to new market conditions, most importantly, an increasingly restrictive regulatory climate in the United States.”
A blog post by Allaire clarified that regulatory uncertainty forced Circle to geofence some assets on Poloniex from U.S customers. Last month, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued a securities trading license to Circle’s SeedInvest.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.